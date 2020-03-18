FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are expected to wrap up work at the Capitol next week, though many legislators have questioned why they are continuing as usual while business, schools and churches close.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced they would limit access to the Capitol to only essential staff and journalists, and lawmakers have practiced social distancing in committee meetings.

On March 17, some lawmakers in the House voted from the gallery, while the Senate saw Democrats take part from afar.

Discussions between Beshear and Republican leadership turned public when it became clear they wanted to go home and come back some time later for an open-ended special session to finish the budget, but Beshear said he would not negotiate an open-ended special session.

Republican Sen. Julie Raque Adams, who represents District 36, said lawmakers are trying to get the budget done as fast as possible to be out by March 27.

"I think in a perfect scenario...we’re trying to complete everything by next Friday, and then staff can go home and members go home," Adams said.

Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, who represents District 19, said the legislature can be in session until April 15, and he believes lawmakers should return later in the spring.

"The coronavirus and its fallout are going to have a huge impact on the budget we’re going to pass," McGarvey said. "To rush through that at this point, without enough information, is not a good policy reason, and to to stay here when we’re potentially infecting employees and members is not a good health reason to be here."

As the budget is being worked on, Republican leadership appeared set on continuing to pass other legislation and hear bills already working their way through the general assembly. The Senate passed the load for UofL to buy Jewish Hospital.

