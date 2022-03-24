Kentucky lawmakers pass ban on transgender athletes

The Republican-dominated Senate voted 26-9 to send the bill to Gov. Andy Beshear. The bill's opponents immediately called on the Democratic governor to veto it.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Senate on Thursday completed passage of a measure to bar transgender girls and women from participating in school sports that match their gender identity from sixth grade through college.

The Republican-dominated Senate voted 26-9 to send the bill to Gov. Andy Beshear.

GOP-led states increasingly have adopted such prohibitions on transgender girls or women, though the bans have been challenged in several states as violations of federal law. Republican governors in Utah and Indiana recently vetoed bans in their states.

In Kentucky, the bill's opponents immediately called on the Democratic governor to veto it.

“This bill is a solution in search of a non-existent problem,” said Samuel Crankshaw, a spokesperson for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky. “It is rooted in hate and unconstitutional.”

Under the Kentucky measure, a student’s gender would be determined by the “biological sex” indicated on the student’s certified birth certificate.

Republican Sen. Robby Mills, the bill’s lead sponsor, said the measure would ensure girls and women compete against other “biological females.” Mills said the Republican-led House strengthened the bill by adding college athletics. The Senate accepted the addition before sending the bill to the governor.

“An 18-year-old college freshman has the same right to a fair and level playing field as an 18-year-old high school senior,” Mills said.

