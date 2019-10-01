FRANKFORT, Ky. — The state Senate overwhelmingly passed Senate Bill 5 today, moving Kentucky's statewide elections to even numbered years.

Because the change will not be implemented until 2028, Kentucky's next governor race will still be in 2019. The governor race Matt Bevin won in 2015 saw one of the lowest turnouts since 2004 (the lowest in another odd numbered year: 2011).

Next year's candidates include Attorney General Andy Beshear, State Rep. Rocky Adkins, Adam Edelen, Geoff Young and Republican Rep. Robert Goforth. Bevin has not filed for reelection, but told reporters he will before the January 29 deadline.

While in session, legislators have also introduced bills to legalize medical marijuana and ban abortion.