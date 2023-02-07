Kentucky lawmakers file juvenile justice bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky legislators have filed a bill focused on the state's juvenile justice system.
The system has come under scrutiny following attacks in juvenile detention centers across Kentucky.
The bill would require kids charged with serious felonies to be detained until a detention hearing, then evaluated for treatment.
It also calls for nearly $9 million to renovate the Jefferson County Detention Center and increase its capacity to 40 beds.
The Department of Juvenile Justice would oversee the center, which would cost about $2 million to operate.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.