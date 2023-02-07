Kentucky lawmakers file juvenile justice bill

The bill would require kids charged with serious felonies to be detained until a detention hearing, then evaluated for treatment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky legislators have filed a bill focused on the state's juvenile justice system.

The bill would require kids charged with serious felonies to be detained until a detention hearing, then evaluated for treatment.

It also calls for nearly $9 million to renovate the Jefferson County Detention Center and increase its capacity to 40 beds.

The Department of Juvenile Justice would oversee the center, which would cost about $2 million to operate.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.