Kentucky lawmakers debate changing how to replace US Senators who don’t finish their term

Plan would take power from the Governor and give parties a say in replacing a United States senator who leaves office before finishing their term.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Currently, a Kentucky governor has the power to appoint a replacement US Senator if a politician does not complete their term in office but that may soon change.

Kentucky Senate Bill 228 would let the party of the previous candidate nominate a replacement. The Governor would then choose the replacement from those 3 nominees. This plan would also set a timeline for a special election to fill the vacancy beyond that appointment.

SB 228 passed the Kentucky Senate on a near-party line vote Tuesday afternoon as opponents cried partisanship and bad timing.

"I'm open to the concept if there were two Democratic senators and a Republican governor but I don't think we would ever do that bill if that were the case,” said Senate Minority Leader, Morgan McGarvey. “I think the reason we're doing this bill is because there are two Republican senators and a Democratic governor and I'm opposed to the timing of it as well.”

Democrats pointed out the tight vote margins currently at the United States Senate and accused the GOP of trying to cling to a chance at regaining control.

Democrats pointed out the tight vote margins currently at the United States Senate and accused the GOP of trying to cling to a chance at regaining control.

"Much to the chagrin of the senator from Jefferson 19, I would have been very supportive of this two years ago,” said Senate President, Robert Stivers.

The Republican, Stivers, insists that this plan was not about partisan politics.

“This is designed to limit, for political purposes (and) electoral purposes, the incumbency factor,” he said.

Others, like Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, cited the “Rand Paul” defense and insisted this conversation started more than 2 years ago.

“It started a couple of years ago when Rand was seriously injured at his home in Bowling Green and then again with the shooting at the Congressional baseball game,”bsaid Sen. Thayer. “People started taking a look at the statute to see about different ways that we could go about to fill a vacancy in the US Senate.”

SB 228 now heads to the House with 8 days left in the General Assembly. If it clears that body if faces a nearly certain veto from Governor Andy Beshear who has been critical of Republican efforts to remove his powers with this and other bills this session.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.