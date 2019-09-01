FRANKFORT, Ky. — A bipartisan group of state lawmakers announced the filing of a bill Wednesday that will legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky.

The bill would allow doctors to prescribe several forms of marijuana for medical conditions. In March of 2018, the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony from supporters of a similar bill, but took no action.

Kentucky state senator and cancer survivor Dan Seum (R) has been outspoken about his use of the drug, saying he threw away the opioid prescription his doctor prescribed for pain and smoked marijuana instead.

Louisville representative Jason Nemes (R) said he has never done an illegal drug, but if he had a family member who needed it, he would “break the law in a New York minute” to get it for them.

Similarly, Diane St. Onge (R) said that people who truly need marijuana for medical reasons will get it illegally, and regulations will help protect them from traffickers who might put something else in the drug.

"We know people who need it are going out getting it by illegal means. That begs question what are traffickers putting in what they sell?" St. Onge said. "State regulations would give them protections, not just in the product but during transactions."

Recently, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he remains opposed to efforts to legalize medical or recreational marijuana in the state despite neighboring Michigan approving an initiative to legalize the drug's recreational use.

