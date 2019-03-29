FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would ban the use of all tobacco products and e-cigarettes on school grounds.

The Republican-dominated Senate voted 28-10 on Thursday to send House Bill 11 to Gov. Matt Bevin. The measure cleared the House earlier this month.

The bill's supporters in the Senate, led by Republican Sen. Ralph Alvarado, who is a doctor, said it would help curtail youth smoking.

Republican Sen. John Schickel called it the "very definition of government overreach" in opposing the measure.

A majority of Kentucky's school districts do not ban tobacco products on campus.