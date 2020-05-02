FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky Senate committee has approved legislation aimed at shaking up the inner workings of the state's Medicaid program.

One measure clearing the Senate Health and Welfare Committee would end the role of pharmacy benefit managers in handling prescription drug claims.

A second bill would reduce the number of managed care companies contracted by the state to handle billions of dollars in Medicaid business.

Both bills advanced on Wednesday. They now head to the full Senate as lawmakers delve into the complexities of running Kentucky's $11 billion-a-year Medicaid program.

