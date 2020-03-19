FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's legislature will take a weeklong break because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne made the announcement after a budget passed Senate committee March 18.

Gov. Andy Beshear said he was "extremely disappointed" in the budget, and said the general assembly was taking up bills that would "agitate" people instead of passing a proper budget.

The adjusted schedule would have lawmakers adjourn until returning to the Capitol for a one-day session on March 26. They would meet again April 1 with the goal of passing the budget.

Lawmakers would return later in that month to take up any vetoes by Beshear.

