Kentucky lawmakers introduce marijuana bills in House, Senate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky governor has pushed for the legalization of medical marijuana, and it appears as if the legislature is working on it.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order in 2022 allowing Kentuckians to purchase medical marijuana from other states to bring back.

Now, several bills have been filed to legalize some forms of cannabis.

House Bill 22 and Senate Bill 51 have both been introduced and would create a control board to help administer the cultivation, sale, taxation and licensing of marijuana.

Meanwhile, House Bill 47 would decriminalize marijuana for personal use up to one ounce.

Senate President Robert Stivers, R-District 25, has not allowed bills passed in the House that legalize medical marijuana to move forward in the Senate.

