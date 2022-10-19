Former Kentucky House candidate plans to appeal disqualification

Democratic candidate Sue Foster sued, saying Susan Taylor Witten and her two signatories did not live in the district when she filed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge ruled on Wednesday that a GOP Kentucky House candidate is ineligible to run.

Judge Annie O'Connell ruled that Susan Taylor Witten be disqualified for District 31's state House seat.

Democratic candidate Sue Foster sued, saying Witten and her two signatories did not live in the district when she filed.

According to court documents, Witten filed her intent to run as a Republican candidate of District 31 on Jan. 19, 2022.

However, court documents show her area became part of District 31 on Jan. 20, 2022 as a result of the redistricting from Senate Bill 3.

In a Facebook post, Witten said the ruling was "wrongly decided" and that they plan to appeal the decision.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.