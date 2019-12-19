LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The full House voted Wednesday night to approve two articles of impeachment against the president: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Kentucky and Indiana politicians issued statements on the vote:

Kentucky Congressman 1-D, James Comer (R), said:

“Since the beginning of this impeachment inquiry, it’s been disheartening to see the partisan, divisive way in which Democrats have carried out this entire process. House Democrats have been trying to impeach the President ever since the day he took office as part of a baseless attempt to undo the will of 63 million Americans who voted for President Trump. These articles were written and built on a report that was drafted with biased presumptions, cherry-picked witnesses, and “facts” that are vastly disputed. The President did not commit any impeachable offenses, and it’s clear for all to see through the now very well-known phone call transcript. This sets a concerning precedent for “impeachable offenses” moving forward, and I wholeheartedly oppose these baseless articles of impeachment against President Trump.”

Kentucky Congressman 3-D, John Yarmuth (D), issued a statement Tuesday night on the vote, an excerpt says:

“It saddens me that not a single Republican in Congress seems ready to demonstrate the courage of Senator Cook and dozens of their predecessors who put patriotism above partisanship nearly half a century ago. But even if they believe that the integrity of their party is no longer worth fighting for, by voting to impeach a lawless president, we are sending a signal that the integrity of our country still is."

Indiana Senator, Mike Braun (R), said:

"Record high in the stock market, historically low unemployment, USMCA, China Phase 1, ISIS leaders dead, building the border wall and so much more. President Trump is right - this doesn’t feel like impeachment. It feels like WINNING for the American People!"

Kentucky Senator, Rand Paul (R), said:

“Over the past several weeks, we have seen sham hearings, selected witnesses, and Democrats who have contorted the facts to fit a fictional narrative. It is shameful that from the first day of this duly elected presidency, these Democrats have been determined to impeach him. This has been unnecessary, distracting, and counterproductive. The Senate will not continue this partisan abuse of power and should at once put an end to the charade.”

Kentucky Senate Candidate, Amy McGrath (D), an excerpt says:

"I called for an inquiry because of the grave national security implications of the Commander in Chief withholding vital military security assistance to an ally under attack from Russian forces, and because of the alarming allegation that this was done in exchange to further the president’s personal domestic political interests.



The testimony we heard in the House hearings was deeply troubling, and I will be watching the Senate trial closely. Americans demand to know all of the facts, and Senator McConnell must hold a full and fair process and fulfill his constitutional role. Voters are fed up with politicians like Senator McConnell who show themselves vacant of any moral compass or patriotic courage, and whose public statements are guided by just one metric - which team you are on."

RELATED: Louisville rally calls for President Trump's impeachment

RELATED: VERIFY: How a Senate impeachment trial will differ from the House hearings

RELATED: Quick impeachment questions answered

RELATED: House votes to impeach President Trump

RELATED: John Yarmuth issues statement on House's upcoming impeachment vote

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.