FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky House has voted to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The measure won House passage on a 65-30 vote after a long debate Thursday.

The vote sends the proposal to the state Senate. Republicans control both chambers.

The House vote comes after years of setbacks for medical marijuana advocates in Kentucky.

The measure would allow doctors to prescribe cannabis and set up a regulatory framework for patients to obtain it at approved dispensaries.

"There's no smoking. I believe that sometimes it's appropriate. Not all of the time, but sometimes it is appropriate because smoking is the quickest way in if you have PTSD, for example, it might be the best means into the body. We took that out," Representative Jason Nemes, the bill's sponsor, said.

Smoking medical cannabis would not be permitted under the bill. Consumption could take place through such forms as pills and oils.

While Rep. Nemes made exceptions for some opponents, like not allowing the smoking of cannabis, some who appear poised to vote against the bill have called it a gateway drug and warn that passing House Bill 136 is a slippery slope.

According to a 2019 Kentucky Health issues poll, nine of of 10 residents support legalizing marijuana for medical use.

