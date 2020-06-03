FRANKFORT, Ky. — House Republicans have modified a proposed pay raise for Kentucky teachers. The spending plan they unveiled Thursday would spread the pay raise to other school employees. They also boosted school-security funding.

Their state spending plan for the next two years cleared a committee. It could be voted on in the House as soon as Friday.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear proposed a $2,000 across-the-board pay raise for teachers, fulfilling a campaign pledge from last year.

The House version would provide a 1% pay increase in each year of the biennium for teachers and all other school employees.

