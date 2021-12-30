Kentucky House leaders unveil redistricting plan

Under the proposed map, two sets of rural GOP lawmakers would be paired with each other in newly drawn districts.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is about the U.S. Census data results released earlier this year.

Kentucky House Republican leaders have unveiled a redistricting plan for the 100-member chamber.

Under the proposed map, two sets of rural GOP lawmakers would be paired with each other in newly drawn districts. And two pairs of Democrats would be placed in the same Louisville districts.

Those incumbents would face off in the 2022 spring primary if the proposal wins legislative approval and the lawmakers seek reelection. The redistricting plan was revealed by House Speaker David Osborne.

Osborne said the plan would create two new districts where the majority of voters represent ethnic and racial minority populations.

The new proposal was created based on the 2020 U.S. Census data. According to the data, Kentucky's population grew 3.8%.

Images of the proposed House maps are listed below:

Current House district map

Proposed Hosue district map for 2022

Jefferson County map (current and 2022 proposal)

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.