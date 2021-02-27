x
Kentucky House passes bill to allow early in-person voting

The bill would allow three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting — including a Saturday — ahead of Election Day.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky House has wrapped up its quick work on legislation to make early voting a permanent feature in the state’s elections. 

The bill, introduced this week, passed the House on a 93-4 vote Friday. It now goes to the Senate. 

The bill would allow three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting — including a Saturday — ahead of Election Day. 

Secretary of State Michael Adams calls it the state’s most significant election-reform legislation in nearly three decades. 

The bill also would allow counties to establish vote centers, where any voter in the county may vote regardless of precinct.

   

