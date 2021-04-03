Kentucky House passes amended bill which would makes changes to Louisville Metro Government

The proposal to make Louisville’s mayoral races non-partisan was removed from House Bill 309. The bill would give subpoena power to the civilian review board.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bill which would give subpoena power to Louisville’s newly created Office of the Inspector General and Civilian Review Board passed the Kentucky House Wednesday, but it also underwent a major change.

On Wednesday, House Bill 309 was amended to remove the controversial proposal to make Louisville’s mayoral races non-partisan.

Those opposed to the bill argued it was a “power grab” by Republicans to give a candidate a better shot at winning, while supports said it would remove political extremism.

Rep. Ken Fleming (R), who proposed the amendment, said, “When you look at the country, there's very little anything at all in terms of having one office that's partisan and one that's non-partisan.”

In a House committee last week, Rep. Jerry Miller (R), who introduced the bill, said it would provide “transparency, accountability and oversight of operations of Metro Government.”

The bill also gives subpoena power to the civilian review board but only if they request them through the Metro Council Government Oversight Committee.

House Bill 309 now heads to the Kentucky Senate for consideration.

