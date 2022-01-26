Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leader Joni Jenkins not running for reelection

"I have long advocated for a General Assembly that looks like Kentucky," she said. "That's why I withdrew my candidacy today."

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leader Joni Jenkins has announced she will not run for reelection this year.

Jenkins said under the newly redrawn 44th House District, minorities became the majority population and she does not want to be a barrier to a person of color joining the state's House of Representatives.

"I have long advocated for a General Assembly that looks like Kentucky," she said. "That's why I withdrew my candidacy today."

Jenkins will keep her seat and title as caucus leader through the end of the year.

"I have loved representing my beautifully diverse district for many years, and will be forever grateful that the voters gave me the chance to serve them," she said. "I will finish my term the same way I started my first: Fighting for those I represent and for a better commonwealth."

Jenkins was the first woman to lead a legislative caucus in the General Assembly and was the first elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 1994.

MORE STORIES ON LOCAL POLITICS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.