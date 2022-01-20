Kentucky House passes its version of new 2-year state budget

The bill includes increased education spending and a pay raise for state employees. Next, it goes to the Senate for consideration and possible changes.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s Republican-led House has passed its version of a new two-year state budget.

The measure includes increased education spending and a pay raise for state employees. The budget measure cleared committee and the full House on Thursday — the 12th day of the 60-day session.

"To my knowledge, this could be the fastest the House has passed a budget bill in a regular session in the history of the Commonwealth," Auditor Mike Harmon said in a statement.

The spending bill goes to the Senate, which will put its imprint on the measure.

The final version will be hashed out by conferees from both chambers.

The House plan would increase per-pupil funding for the state’s main funding formula for K-12 schools. It would award a 6% pay raise for public employees. An updated version of the House bill has not yet been made available online.

