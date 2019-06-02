FRANKFORT, Ky. — The passage of the Federal Farm Bill cleared the way for industrial hemp legislation across the country, and Kentucky has been involved in trial efforts that put the Commonwealth well ahead of other states.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles testified to a legislative committee Wednesday, February 6, crediting the state’s preparation for industrial hemp with creating hundreds of jobs for Kentuckians already.

"We had a 500 percent [increase] in the number of farmers growing hemp in 2018 to 2019," Quarles said. "We've also seen a substantial increase in number of acres approved to 42,000 acres as opposed to 16,000 acres last year."

Quarles also explained to lawmakers the steps the state would need to take to bring more growth. He said Kentucky can continue growth by introducing legislation to clarify the crop of banks interested in investing, and luring even more business growth with the same types of incentives offered to other industries.

"Perhaps most importantly, we're starting to see industrial hemp companies locate in Kentucky, process their crop outside of the field and turn it into products that Americans want to buy," Quarles said.