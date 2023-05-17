Cameron vs. Beshear | An early look into the faceoff for Kentucky Governor

"Neither candidate can afford any errors," Political Analyst Iris Wilbur Glick said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The eyes of Kentucky voters have now turned to November in the race for the governor's mansion.

It'll be the faceoff between state Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) and popular incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear (D).

This general election is expected to get national attention.

"He is ballot tested, and so is Gov. Beshear, so we'll see both candidates run a very strong, professional campaign to reach voters," said Iris Wilbur Glick, a political analyst and principal at McCarthy Strategic Solutions. "Neither candidate can afford any errors."

Beshear won handily in the Democratic Primary Tuesday night, with 91% of the state vote. Meanwhile, Cameron dominated a crowded field of Republicans, winning 48% of the vote.

The question some are asking: What does Cameron's wide margin of victory mean, if anything, come November?

"Trends are showing a stronger and stronger voter registration for Republicans -- there's energy here," Wilbur Glick said.

Wilbur Glick says it's a race bound to be heavily contested, with heavy out-of-state influence and national implications.

We asked University of Louisville political science professor Dewey Clayton if he believes Cameron's landslide Primary victory turns the heads of Beshear's campaign.

"I think it'll definitely have them saying, 'We're going to have our work cut out for us,' And there is no better master at running a campaign behind the scenes than Mitch McConnell -- and I guarantee you McConnell will have his finger on the scale here," he said.

Clayton says former president Donald Trump's endorsement of Cameron will remain influential in November.

And as to whether the Metro areas will be the difference makers in this race, Clayton says it's likely.

"If turnout is high with Democrats in Louisville and in Lexington, and maybe a little bit in Northern Kentucky around Kenton, I think that could clearly be the difference," Clayton said.

