Primary 2023: Here's what we know about the 15 candidates running for Kentucky governor

This year’s 2023 Primary will be held on Tuesday, May 16.

Who is on the Republican ticket

Who is on the Democratic Ticket?

Here’s what you need to know about each of the candidates for governor.

Many of the statewide races on the table include Kentucky Governor, auditor, secretary of state, agriculture commissioner and state treasurer.

The Kentucky Primary is approaching, and Kentuckians will soon cast their ballots.

Democratic candidate Geoff Young's platform consists of strengthening the economy and repealing the abortion ban in Kentucky. He's also supportive of the legalization of cannabis and drug treatment programs to help Kentuckians affected by addiction.

Democratic candidate Peppy Martin's platform is all about creating new jobs and lowering taxes through legalizing marijuana and casino gambling, and wants to do away with sovereign immunity.

Under Beshear, Kentucky has seen economic development and infrastructure success. He also expanded health care access to thousands of Kentuckians.

With much of the state as a Republican stronghold, Beshear has been one of the most popular Democratic governors with a 63% approval rating among Kentucky voters.

His first term has been defined by multiple crises including the COVID-19 pandemic, devastating tornadoes in western Kentucky and catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. He’s won praise for much of the response to those events.

The former attorney general became the state’s 63rd governor in 2019. Beshear won a close gubernatorial election in 2019 against former governor Matt Bevin by 5,136 votes.

There are three candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for Kentucky governor, despite Gov. Andy Beshear being the frontrunner.

Who is on the Republican ticket : Here are the 12 candidates

The crowded Republican field for the May 16 primary features 12 candidates who tout their faith and conservative values. Some have had high profile endorsements and visits to Kentucky from nationally-known political figures. Who are they? Meet the Republicans who are looking to challenge Andy Beshear this fall.

Daniel Cameron

Cameron has been serving as Kentucky’s attorney general since 2016. The Republican touts his record of challenging the Beshear and Biden Administrations vaccine mandates on private businesses and defending the commonwealth’s pro-life laws.

The conservative has been under heavy scrutiny for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case in which he uses a moment from the protests in a political ad.

Cameron said as governor, he will “fight hard” to support law enforcement and “victims, not criminals” get his administration’s priority.

As soon as Cameron announced his candidacy for governor, he received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Jacob Clark

Clark is an engineer and Baptist minister. His platform is "setting Kentucky free from big government."

He said he got into the governor's race to "bring ideas outside of the box."

Clark said he is a supporter of medical marijuana and will block laws against medicinal plants, guns and farm fresh foods.

He said he is also against abortion, but said the procedure could be used to save a mother's life.

David Cooper

Republican candidate David Cooper's platform includes abortion but only in the case of rape, incest and if the mother's life is in danger.

His economic plan includes researching other options to bring revenue into the state, including "casinos, medical marijuana, and my personal favorite, kenaf (a type of plant that has many, many uses)" according to his website.

He would not institute a blanket minimum wage, but instead would "base minimum wage on cost of living in districts or possibly creating a different map specific to address this concern."

Kelly Craft

GOP candidate Kelly Craft is a former United Nations ambassador in former president Donald Trump's administration. Her campaign has focused on education and fighting any "woke ideologies" within the school system.

Craft has also previously pressed for the death penalty for drug traffickers connected to fatal overdoses in Kentucky, and she "won't touch the second amendment," saying the focus should be to remove the stigma around mental health and expand access.

Eric Deters

Eric Deters says he’s a registered Republican with “Libertarian and conservative” views. Much of his platform is about less government and more freedom. He has been an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump but didn’t receive his endorsement.

Some of the key issues Deters has been about are election integrity, stopping illegal immigration, educational freedom and school choice, and opposing critical race theory (even though that is not taught in any Kentucky schools).

Bob Devore

The retired Navy veteran recently had unsuccessful runs for Jefferson County Clerk in 2022 and Louisville mayor in 2014 and 2018.

Devore served as a McCreary County School Board member for six years.

Mike Harmon

Current state Auditor Mike Harmon filed to run in the gubernatorial race after winning the nomination in 2015. He previously served as a state representative for 13 years and represented the 54th District.

While the top auditor, his office has done some high-profile audits of Kentucky, including the unemployment program during the pandemic.

Alan Keck

GOP candidate Alan Keck, 37, filed for the Republican nomination after winning his second term as mayor of Somerset. In running for reelection, Keck listed making a “record investment” in the city's police force and revitalizing the downtown area as achievements.

Keck is also a businessman and was president of Somerset Recycling, a company owned by his father.

Dennis Ray Ormerod

No information available although he is a registered Republican.





Ryan Quarles

Quarles has been serving the commonwealth as Commissioner of Agriculture since 2015 and re-elected to the post in 2019.

An outspoken farming advocate, Quarles and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture started programs to combat hunger.

He says he wants to unite the commonwealth after a “period of unprecedented division” in Frankfort.

Quarles has put together “bold plans” in which he believes will move Kentucky forward. Some of those plans include a severance tax for coal-producing counties, mental health and medical marijuana.

“I look forward to bringing my message of a shared vision of economic growth, investment in infrastructure and education, and less government intrusion in our lives, jobs, and schools to voters across the state over the coming months.”

Johnny Ray Rice

No information available.

Robbie C. Smith

The pro-life Republican is a native of Richmond and a math teacher in Madison County. He says he is for eliminating the income tax, supporting better wages for law enforcement, banning red flag laws and supporting the coal industry.

