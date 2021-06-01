Governor Beshear's budget address delayed after mob breaches U.S. Capitol

The governor will deliver the address Thursday, January 7.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth and Budget Address has been delayed following events at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

A mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters breached the U.S. Capitol and clashed with police, prompting Congress to halt the certification of the Electoral College results and evacuate. One woman was killed after being shot at the Capitol building, according to the Associated Press.

“We all recognize the gravity of this situation,” Beshear said in a statement.

Beshear called the mob "domestic terrorists" saying, "When you try to use force, intimidation to get what you want, to overthrow an election, to stop the business of Congress, yes, you are acting as a domestic terrorist."

The governor said he, along with the Senate President and Speaker of the House, agreed to delay the joint session which was scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. Beshear will deliver the address Thursday, Jan. 7.

A statement from Gov. Beshear on the events unfolding at the United States Capitol:

The Kentucky GOP issued a statement condemning the violence, saying "the individuals engaged in this criminal behavior are dangerous and destructive and should be held fully accountable."

Several local and national politicians have also released statements. Rep. John Yarmuth said he and his staff are safe after evacuating the building when the Capitol was first breached.

The Associated Press reported that D.C. officials have declared the Capitol "secure" just before 6 p.m.

