Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear files lawsuit to block Republican efforts to limit emergency powers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has filed a lawsuit to stop Kentucky lawmakers from stripping him of his ability to implement lifesaving public health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republicans, who hold a supermajority in the Kentucky House and Senate, voted Tuesday to limit Beshear’s powers to order restrictions to combat COVID-19.

The governor cites the Kentucky Supreme Court’s unanimous decision, ruling that his lifesaving measures put in place were legal and necessary. With the lawsuit, he hopes to keep the measures in place.

“Today, the General Assembly attempted to surrender to COVID-19 and accept the casualties. As your Governor, I cannot let this happen,” Gov. Beshear said in a statement. “I have filed this action to continue to fight for the protection of all Kentuckians.”

He said under his administration, Kentucky has fared better than other states when it comes to cases and deaths due to the virus.

Beshear’s decisions, he said, were tough but made them to protect Kentuckians.

The governor said if those measures are removed “chaos would ensue” and Kentuckians would be subject to reading nearly 175 different guidance documents on the CDC’s website.

