FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshear is set to make some key appointments in his new administration.
A release from Beshear’s transition team says the Democrat is scheduled to announce the appointments Monday at the state Capitol in Frankfort.
Beshear and Lt. Gov.-elect Jacqueline Coleman will be sworn in at the Capitol on Dec. 10. Lawmakers will convene in early January.
Beshear defeated Republican incumbent Matt Bevin in a close election.
