FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republicans in Kentucky are trying again with a bill that would make changes to the state's troubled public pension plan for teachers.

Republican Rep. Scott Lewis filed House Bill 504 on Wednesday. It would make changes to the retirement system for any teacher hired after Jan. 1, 2020. Teachers would still be in a defined benefit pension plan, but they would have to work until age 55 before they could retire with full benefits. Right now, teachers can retire once they reach 27 years of service.

The Republican-controlled legislature passed a pension bill last year over the objections of many teachers who closed schools to protest at the state Capitol. The state Supreme Court struck the law down in December.

