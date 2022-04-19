GOP leaders defend budget, say they aren't 'waging war' on Louisville

"We have come to invest in Louisville because it's our economic engine in this state and I think it has been proven by what we have done in the budget."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican lawmakers were on defense Tuesday after Democrats claim they waged war on Louisville this legislative session through the laws they passed, in turn stripping power from the JCPS school board and Metro Government.

"There is no war on Louisville," Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said. "We have come to invest in Louisville because it's our economic engine in this state and I think it has been proven by what we have done in the budget."

Stivers and Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, laid out why the budget and laws they passed this session put Louisville on a stronger footing.

"I want to make sure that everyone is well aware that we have intentionally put these dollars there to see Louisville grow and prosper," Raque Adams said.

KY General Assembly commits $6 million dollars to Norton Children’s Hospital and UL School of Medicine to establish a Children’s Center of Excellence to change the trajectory of child abuse in KY. Partnerships are critical to solving this problem. pic.twitter.com/N114W8rxmR — Julie Raque Adams (@jrajra) April 14, 2022

A few specific items in the budget for Louisville include $82 million for much-needed infrastructure upgrades and building repairs at the University of Louisville, $10 million to construct new habitats at the Louisville Zoo and $10 million to expand Louisville's Waterfront Park to west Louisville.

"We all know that our west Louisville neighborhoods have really been overlooked and marginalized for decades," Waterfront Park Executive Director Deborah Bilitski said. "We believe this investment is much needed and long overdue."

While lawmakers made investments in the Metro, they also took power away from elected officials.

"In three major bills — HB314, HB9 and SB1 — Louisville was targeted by a party that claims to believe in smaller government, but in a big government move enforced the weight of the state over Louisville in matters that were not asked for by metro Louisville government, nor supported by the overwhelming majority of Jefferson County legislators," House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins, D-Shively, said.

Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, D-Louisville, said she believes the Republicans in control are trying to take power away from both Louisville, Kentucky's largest city, and women.

Marzian, who's been in office for almost four decades, announced in March she won't be running again because redistricting put her up against another incumbent Rep. Josie Raymond, D-Louisville.

"The Kentucky legislators are indeed waging a war on Louisville and a war on women," Marzian said.

They passed laws reducing how long the Louisville Metro mayor can serve from three terms to two and only allowing the Jefferson County Public School Board to meet once a month.

"I don't think the Kentucky General Assembly should come in and say how many times our elected officials should meet," Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, said. "If anything they should have set a floor for the minimum number of meetings they should have, not set a ceiling on the maximum number of meetings they should have."

McGarvey, the Democratic leader of the Senate, said he also feels money was left in the coffers that could have been spent on programs like universal Pre-k, but overall, said Louisville lawmakers have a fair amount of power in Frankfort.

"Louisville actually has three members of leadership," McGarvey said. "The Senate Minority Leader, House Minority Leader and the Senate Majority Caucus Chair are all from Louisville. We might not agree on what all the priorities are, but we are fighting to make sure that Louisville gets the funding it needs and it deserves to make Louisville grow and the state continues to grow."

