FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Republican Party of Kentucky has filed an ethics complaint against Democratic Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.

The complaint says Grimes is not complying with a previous ruling from the Executive Branch Ethics Commission. RPK Executive Director Sarah Van Wallaghen wrote in a complaint filed Friday that a commission opinion from 2010 stated the Secretary of State does not have access to the statewide voter registration database.

Last week, the Kentucky State Board of Elections reaffirmed Grimes' access to the database. Van Wallaghen wrote in a letter to the commission Grimes' actions have raised concerns about the security of the November elections.

Grimes has said she needs access to the database for her job as the state's chief election officer. She called previous complaints against her politically motivated.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.