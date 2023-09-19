Kentucky Supreme Court hears oral arguments in gerrymandering case

Oral arguments were presented on Tuesday whether or not the state’s voting maps are unconstitutional.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A major elections case is being herd in the Kentucky Supreme Court.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that partisan gerrymandering claims were not able to be decided in the court.

That ruling left room for state constitutions to provide standards and guidance individual.

Kentucky Democrats sued after the legislature passed the maps claiming gerrymandering, or drawing boundaries, to favor one party.

A Franklin County judge sided with the GOP in late 2022 saying they did not violate the state constitution.

The maps were enacted in 2022 for the Kentucky State House and U.S. Congress.

The Republican Party of Kentucky released a statement on the lawsuit calling it an attempt to “manipulate the political process” and an “attempt for Andy Beshear to save face.”

A decision in the case is not expected for another few months.

