Federal appeals court allows Kentucky's gender-affirming health care ban for trans youth to remain

The court ruled 2-1 saying treatments like puberty blockers and hormone therapy could have "long-term consequences" that are unpredictable.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth in the commonwealth remains in effect following a federal appeals court decision on Thursday.

The Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed its preliminary injunction in Doe v. Thornbury, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kentucky.

The court ruled 2-1, siding with Attorney General Daniel Cameron, saying that treatments like puberty blockers and hormone therapy could have "long-term consequences" that are unpredictable.

Judge Helene White dissented. She said the court's decision will "deprive" parents of their right to make medical decisions in the best interest of their children in conjunction with the child and medical professionals.

Cameron called the ruling a victory in protecting Kentucky children, however the ACLU of Kentucky called it "disheartening" and "heartbreaking." The organization is now looking for its next steps.

"Transgender youth in Kentucky and their families should be the only people making private decision about their health care," Corey Shapiro, legal director for the ACLU of Kentucky, said.

A Republican-dominated legislature allowed Senate Bill 150 to became law, despite a veto by Democrat Governor Andy Beshear, earlier this year. Critics deemed the bill one of the most extreme pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the nation.

The health care portion of the bill which banned gender-affirming treatment for trans youth went into effect in mid-July after a federal judge overturned his own ruling.

At least 20 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for trans minors, though several are embroiled in legal challenges.

Can't read this? Please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.