Officials: Voter registration continues to rise in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — More new voters were added to Kentucky's registration rolls than were removed in May, marking the third straight month of gains, Secretary of State Michael Adams said.

From May 18 — when the rolls reopened for registration following the state's May 17 primary election — through May 31, 8,617 new voters registered statewide while 4,420 were removed, Adams said. Most of the removals were due to deaths.

“Kentucky continues to see a bump in voter registration,” Adams said in a news release Wednesday. “After a sleepy primary election, I hope this indicates voter interest in the general election.”

The state's U.S. Senate race will top the statewide ballot in November.

Meanwhile, the two major political parties are near parity in registration.

Democratic registrants now account for 45.2% of the electorate in Kentucky, Adams' office said. Democratic registration declined by 5,738. Republican registration accounts for 45.1% of the electorate. Republican registration increased by 8,897.

