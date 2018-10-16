FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Democratic Party has filed an ethics complaint against Republican Gov. Matt Bevin for using his official Twitter account to support a GOP congressman's re-election campaign.

Bevin's official Twitter account posted a message on Saturday saying he was at the rally with a packed house of people who love President Donald Trump and are supporting U.S. Rep. Andy Barr on Nov. 6. The tweet has since been deleted. An identical tweet was posted to Bevin's campaign Twitter account.

Tuesday, Democrats announced they filed a complaint with the Executive Branch Ethics Commission. Kentucky Democratic Party chairman Ben Self noted state law bans elected officials from using state time, resources and equipment for political campaign purposes.

Representatives from Bevin's office did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

