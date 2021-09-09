Resolution would require Kentucky to recognize positive antibody test as being fully vaccinated

Senate Joint Resolution 3 would require Kentucky to recognize individuals with positive COVID-19 antibody tests as equivalent to those fully vaccinated.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Senate is considering a resolution that would recognize a positive antibody test as equivalent to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Republican state Sen. Ralph Alvarado is sponsoring Senate Joint Resolution 3, which would require Kentucky to recognize individuals with positive COVID-19 antibody tests as equivalent to those vaccinated against the virus. The resolution would expire Jan. 31, 2022.

Alvarado is a physician in Winchester. He said he developed the resolution language himself and, despite sponsoring the resolution, he encourages people get vaccinated even if they previously had COVID.

While the resolution passed the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, Democratic Sen. Karen Berg, a physician with UofL Health, pushed for the legislation to be held off until the General Assembly returns in January. Alvarado did not budge.

The resolution notes an increase of employers and organizations implementing vaccine mandates for employees, customers or visitors. President Joe Biden is expected to announce new vaccine rules mandating employers with more than 100 workers to require vaccinations or weekly testing.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU patients and ventilator usage is at an all-time high. The governor said there are only 90 adult ICU beds available statewide.

"Our hospital situation has never been more dire in my lifetime than it is now," Beshear said. "That means if you get COVID and need to be hospitalized, there has never been a greater likelihood that there's not a bed for you, or your family members or your friends."

Beshear continued to push for vaccinations and mask-wearing, pointing out that the state's youngest populations are the most at-risk. More than 70% of Kentuckians 18 and older have received at least their first shot, however the number is much smaller when looking at the 18 through 29 age group.

