Kentucky court won't reduce jury award in Rand Paul attack

The Kentucky Supreme Court has upheld an award of nearly $600,000 against Sen. Rand Paul's former neighbor, who injured the lawmaker in a 2017 dispute over lawn care.

Paul sued Boucher, and a jury awarded the lawmaker $200,000 for pain and suffering and $375,000 in punitive damages.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Rene Boucher had asked the high court to review the award but the court declined in an order released Thursday.