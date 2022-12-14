Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth delivers last address in D.C.

He is retiring at the end of this year, after eight terms in Congress.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Representative John Yarmuth gave his final address before Congress on Wednesday.

In his speech, Yarmuth said one of the things he will miss most is the opportunity to speak on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington D.C.

The Democrat from Louisville is retiring at the end of this year, after eight terms in Congress.

"I won't miss everything about the circus, and I will miss many, but not all of the clowns. I also now understand why so many people are afraid of clowns," he said.

Yarmuth has represented Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District since 2006, but says he is stepping down to spend more time with his family.

During his speech, he thanked his friends in Congress, his staff and his family.

"I must thank my family for encouraging me to do this work, and for excusing me for missing so much of their lives," Yarmuth said. "And in recent years, my grandsons JD and Rory, for being constant reminders that what we do here has implications far beyond the moment."

Yarmuth has held several powerful positions within the house over the past 16 years, including his current position as chair of the House Budget Committee.

Democrat Morgan McGarvey won the election last month and will be filling Yarmuth's spot in 2023.

