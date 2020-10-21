Kentucky closes COVID-19 eviction relief fund portal

The fund has received 5,305 applications from tenants, 3,709 of which have submitted all required documents and are ready to be reviewed according to Gov. Beshear.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear has announced he’s closing the application portal of the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund since opening it on August 24.

“We estimate we will utilize most of the CARES funds allocated to this program assisting Kentuckians who have submitted the 3,709 completed applications. This includes projected assistance for 1 or 2 months of future rent,” said Gov. Beshear. “Should other CARES Act or future stimulus funds become available, we may well begin taking applications again.”