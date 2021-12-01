Kentucky lawmakers may reconsider firearms inside Capitol

One Pro-2nd Amendment Republican said he thinks it's possible to protect rights and Capitol visitors.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — While security is expected to increase at the Kentucky Capitol following the insurrection in D.C. and fears of increased rallies across all 50 states, a group of lawmakers may soon meet to discuss further precautions in Frankfort.

The FBI has encouraged states to step up security, warning that armed protests may take place at capitols in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Though things currently appear unchanged in Frankfort, Gov. Andy Beshear said they will ensure the buildings and all people inside are protected. The Capitol has seen several rallies since Beshear took office, including one packed with militia members backing a petition to impeach the governor Saturday.

It is currently legal to carry a firearm in the Capitol, and in years past, men with long guns have walked through the Kentucky Capitol making political statements. State Senator Danny Carroll, a former police officer, said he's willing to reconsider that.

The pro-Second Amendment Republican said he wants to protect the rights of everyone who comes to the Capitol. He plans to file a bill that will get all of the agencies involved to revisit security and safety plans.

"We do have to again balance out the safety, and with all of the things that have been going on lately…we need to be very sensitive to that," said Carroll (Dist. 2). "We don't need to wait until something bad happens to make changes. We need to be proactive, and hopefully with the legislation that we will be moving forward when we return, we will help facilitate that process and do it the right way."

There has been no visible increase in the presence of state troopers on Capitol grounds at this time, though several sources said they have been discussing the latest FBI warnings.

Lawmakers recess on Wednesday and will not return back until early February.

