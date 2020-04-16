FRANKFORT, Ky. — After protesters drowned out parts of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's press conference Thursday night, workers were seen placing blockades around the area.

The Kentucky Capitol is preparing for more demonstrations, with extra security. Styrofoam board insulation was placed inside the windows of the room Beshear provides his updates, and workers blocked the walkway around the room.

Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack said mass gatherings, even at the Capitol, should not be allowed, saying people have the right to express their opinion through drive-in or drive-thru options. Kentucky State Police will enforce the options.

WHAS11 reached out to the governor's office and building maintenance for information on their response to protesters but did not hear a response.

State Rep. Savannah Maddox (R) of Grant County was at the protest Thursday, telling demonstrators Beshear is picking losers and winners when it comes to closing businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

Maddox said she does not regret coming and voicing her frustration with what she said is a lack of planning by the governor or explaining how the state will reopen.

"I don't know that it was necessarily their intention to drown out, as you said, the press conference itself," Maddox said. "I know that it probably was held around that time in hopes of garnering the governor's attention."

Beshear responded to the protests, saying reopening the state right now would result in more deaths. He continued to repeat that Kentucky has yet to reach its peak.

"Folks that would kill people," Beshear said. "That would absolutely kill people."

The governor did say he was joining with governors from Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin to work on a slow process to reopening the states' economies.

Both Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said they plan to reopen their states' economies in early May. Beshear said he will present a plan during a press conference later in the week.

Beshear tweeted a graphic of the maps of Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio, stating that he is working with those governors to reopen together. The tweet included the words "We care about people. No more politics."

