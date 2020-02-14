LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Valentine's Day, during the General Assembly in Kentucky, is notorious for little work as lawmakers rush to get home to the ones they love. But one couple in the State Senate is guaranteed to see their Valentine.

Cupids roam the aisles as some lawmakers bring their young families for the day, but sitting at the front of the chamber is a couple whose love has endured many a session.

Barbara Zimmerman works as the Minutes Clerk just down from her desk is her groom of 56 years, S.K. Zimmerman who serves as the voice of the Senate.

The couple not only works together all day, but they also travel to and from Shelbyville together and they look forward to time at home together too, sort of.

"Well, we have time to do our own things also”, said Barbara Zimmerman with a smile. “We have two TVs. I have one, he has the other and that works.”

The couple has 2 children and three grandchildren. They represent some definite relationship goals for those looking for an example of what love looks like.

