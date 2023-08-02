Kentucky business owners rally at state capitol in support of skill-based games

Lawmakers tried to close the loophole that allowed these machines in 2022 but it failed due to a last-minute amendment passed by the Senate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Business owners from across the Commonwealth gathered at the state capitol in support of legal skill games Wednesday.

According to a press release, the Kentucky Merchants and Amusement Coalition (KY MAC) has over 350 members, and they are wanting lawmakers to pass legislation that would regulate and tax skill games.

Kentucky lawmakers are deciding on new legislation that could impact the so-called "gray machines" in the state.

"It seems strange to me that hard-working business owners have to hold a rally to protect a legal source of income that helps keep their doors open," Chris Redman, an NFL player and small business advocate, said. "I would think state leaders would be happy to help people who are hiring Kentuckians and fueling the economy."

Julius Belle, a Lexington-based small business owner, said a lot of the businesses represented are family-owned.

"Right now, all of our businesses are facing a new downturn in the economy. This means increased costs, and add to that, staffing challenges," Belle said. "What really makes a difference for businesses and veteran and fraternal groups is skill games."

Lawmakers tried to close the loophole that allowed these machines in 2022 but it failed due to a last-minute amendment passed by the Senate.

