Kentucky Legislative Black Caucus describes meeting with Governor Andy Beshear

Lawmakers aren’t sure what issues will be the focus of social justice legislation or whether Governor Beshear will call a special legislative session.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s Legislative Black Caucus members insist that they're open to a special legislative session. However, they're not sure whether it will be better to work on the issues and address them in January when the General Assembly returns to work.

"I don't want to see one just to make sure that we move forward quickly”, said Representative Reginald Meeks, the Legislative Black Caucus Chairman. “I want to see one that has some product on the end that is going to make Kentucky a better community to live in, a better sate for everybody.”

The Louisville Democrat, Rep. Meeks, voiced disgust with the GOP handling of a Breonna Taylor bill. Majority Leadership is frustrated and claims the governor won't return their calls. This on top of the already tense atmosphere could mean getting anything done quickly is a long-shot.

Representative Meeks says he is fine with taking until January to get it right. That’s when the Kentucky General Assembly is scheduled to return to the Capitol for a “short session”.

Caucus Vice-Chair, Representative George Brown, admitted that getting whatever they address "right' will take time.

“A lot of times, people that are out there on the street who are protesting who are asking for there to be legislation don't understand how the quote-unquote sausage is made”, said Representative George Brown. “It is extremely difficult and it is cumbersome.”

The Legislative Black Caucus met privately with Governor Andy Beshear Tuesday night. No one is saying exactly what they hope to address.

They and Republican Super-majority leadership agree that in order for anything to pass in a special session, there must be a deal cut before lawmakers are called to Frankfort.

Chairman Meeks, while critical of the Republican Leadership, said he wanted them to have a seat at the table during discussions. Kentucky Republicans hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate so anything that passes must get GOP votes.

