Non-custodial parents wait to see if Kentucky bill guaranteeing visits is vetoed

Mother grateful her heartbreaking story was heard by lawmakers, hopes Governor Andy Beshear doesn’t veto her interest in House Bill 1.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — One Kentucky mother said she is hoping her story might not only help her see her children again, but prevent others from dealing with the same frustration.

The mother spoke to WHAS11 in December, asking why her court-ordered visits with her children had been canceled due to COVID-19 protocol. After her story aired, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services changed their policy, allowing her the chance to see her children again.

Lawmakers heard her story, and acted on it last week in Frankfort. HB 1, the Kentucky House's top priority bill, is on Gov. Andy Beshear's desk. The bill was dubbed a "reopen the Commonwealth" bill, but Beshear and Democrats have called it a "power grab."

The bill was aimed at allowing schools, businesses and organizations to reopen during the pandemic. In addition to a section allowing visits at state licensed long-term facilities, one portion of the bill targets the decision by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Last week, during testimony, lawmakers cited WHAS11's story for raising awareness and passed House Bill 1. The mother said she is hopeful Beshear will not veto the plan, and is grateful someone was listening.

"I don't' know how religious you are, but I have learned that God has definitely put me in the places that I need to be and brought the people into my life that need to be in my life including Mrs. [Rep. Jennifer] Decker and you," the mother said.

While a veto is possible, Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate have vowed to overturn any vetoes. If they do, it is expected the final decision will be made in the courts.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.