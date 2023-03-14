Kentucky bill impacting transgender kids passes Senate committee

Among those who spoke against the legislation is a father who said he worries his parental rights are being stripped away.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers expanded a bill impacting kids who are transgender in Kentucky and a Senate committee voted to send the legislation to the full floor.

Lawmakers voted to approve an amended version of House Bill 470 Tuesday morning.

The bill originally banned gender-affirming care for minors.

But a committee substitute added in language from other bills that would limit school instruction on human sexuality and STD while also forbidding lessons about gender identity and expression.

The substitute is also added in Senate Bill 150 which has been billed as a parents’ rights measure.

Those for the bill said it protects children.

"No parent has a right to cause irreparable harm or allow it to their child. We don't allow parents to give their children alcohol. We don't allow parents to give their children cigarettes, we don't turn over our car keys, it’s not allowed in Kentucky and this should not be allowed either,” Republican Rep. Jennifer Decker said.

But those against the bill said it will do irreparable harm. Among those who spoke against the legislation is a father who said he worries his parental rights are being stripped away because he won’t have a way to help his children.

Tuesday, one lawmaker said she cannot support the bill.

“This is the largest attempt at government overriding the will of our people, our children, our parents that I’ve ever seen in the last 20 years that I’ve been here,” Democrat Sen. Denise Harper Angel said. “I vote no.”

House Bill 470 could get a Senate vote as early as Tuesday but lawmakers already said they want to make more changes before voting.

If it passes it would go back to the House.

