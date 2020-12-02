FRANKFORT, Ky. — Medical marijuana advocates have won an initial victory in trying to legalize medical cannabis in Kentucky.

A legalization measure cleared the House Judiciary Committee on a 17-1 vote Wednesday.

The committee room was filled with advocates who have pressed for years to legalize medical marijuana for people battling chronic pain and debilitating medical conditions.

The bill that would also regulate medical marijuana now heads to the full House. Rep. Jason Nemes, a leading sponsor of the bill, predicted it has enough support to pass the House. It would then move to the Senate.

