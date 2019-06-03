FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The committee passed Senate Bill 240 after a hearing on March 6.

The bill, also referred to as anti-doxing, would make it a felony to post personal information of a minor--with the intent to intimidate, abuse, harass, or frighten the individual--on the internet. The bill is sponsored by Senator Wil Schroder, he represents the 24th District in Kentucky, which includes Bracken Campell and Pendleton counties of Northern Kentucky.

The bill passed committee by a vote of 8-3. It will now head to full Senate.

The father of Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School student who was at the center of a controversial video taken outside the Lincoln Memorial in January, testified on March 6 before the committee.

Ted Sandmann said had there been a law like S.B. 240 in January, there would be a law in which to prosecute those who threatened his son.

Senator Morgan McGarvey told Ted Sandmann he couldn't imagine how he'd feel if someone said things about his kids the way they did about Nick Sandmann. He went on to say that S.B.240 is overreaching.

"It's not a solution to your Frustration," McGarvey said.

The Kentucky Defence Attorneys Association testified against the bill and said it violates free speech and is overreacting.

The ACLU said they also oppose the bill.

The video that Nick Sandmann was at the center of sparked a massive reaction across the country. Some said Nick Sandmann didn't do anything wrong.

In an interview, Nick Sandmann said he wishes he had walked away from it all and avoided the situation. He also said he didn't need to apologize.

Nick Sandmann's family is now suing the Washington Post and they are claiming an article printed in the paper damaged their son's reputation. They are seeking $250 million.

