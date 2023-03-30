Kentucky bill legalizing sports betting heads to governor's desk

House Bill 551 will allow Kentucky’s horse racing tracks to be licensed as sports betting facilities for a $500,000 upfront fee and an annual renewal fee of $50,000.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The bill aimed at legalizing sports betting passed out of the Senate 25-11 on Thursday.

Now, the bill is headed to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk.

House Bill 551 will allow Kentucky’s horse racing tracks to be licensed as sports betting facilities for a $500,000 upfront fee and an annual renewal fee of $50,000.

Participating tracks could contract with up to three service providers to provide sports wagering services at the track itself, or through online sites and mobile applications. Service providers would have to pay $50,000 for an initial license, with a $10,000 annual renewal fee.

Under the bill, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission would regulate sports wagering operations.

