Kentucky bill aims to change way Metro Council fills vacancies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bill that would change the way Metro Council fills vacancies has been working its way through the General Assembly.

House Bill 191 would change it so that when a seat becomes available on Metro Council an election for a replacement will be held.

Currently, Metro Council appoints new members to seats that have been vacated. Most recently, they filled both David James' and Keisha Dorsey's old seats Feb. 2.

During committee discussions, supporters say this bill will give people voice once again.

"House Bill 191 really does three things: it empowers voters, it makes the process more transparent. And it also, as I alluded to, will maintain the constitutional requirements," Rep. Jared Baumen (R-D28) said.

The bill passed favorably out of committee and is headed to the House.

