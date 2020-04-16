FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have pushed aside the Democratic governor's line-item vetoes of state spending bills. The action came on the final day of Kentucky's pandemic-shortened legislative session.

Lawmakers also took up abortion legislation in the final hours of the session Wednesday. The legislation would give the attorney general regulatory power over abortion clinics.

Earlier in the day, the GOP-led House and Senate voted to override selective vetoes that Gov. Andy Beshear made to the one-year executive branch budget bill as well as other budget and revenue bills.

