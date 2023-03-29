'It protects our children': Kelly Craft doubles down on running mate's bill banning gender-affirming care

Senate Bill 150 became law Wednesday, after both the Kentucky Senate and House voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We're seven weeks away from the May primary and GOP candidates for Kentucky governor are making campaign stops across the commonwealth -- including former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft.

Craft hosted a discussion at MozzaPi in Anchorage, an east Louisville suburb, on Wednesday as part of her "Kitchen Table tour."

Among topics addressed in front of supporters, including the fight to combat fentanyl, it didn't take long before she honed in on schools, teachers and parents' rights.

Craft specifically talked about restrictions that target transgender youth, now etched into state law through Senate Bill 150. The bill is sponsored by her running mate Sen. Max Wise.

Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto on Wednesday afternoon.

"Parents need to have the rights to be involved with their children," she said as part of her speech. Afterward in an interview, she told WHAS11 she stands by SB 150.

"I cannot imagine my granddaughters being in the locker room or the bathroom, and having a male walk in there," she said.

We asked for Craft's response to parents who may feel alienated by the law, specifically those who want the option for their kids to have gender-affirming care and for teachers to recognize their kids' gender identity.

"That surgery is irreversible, and we have to put the child first. We have to put the health and safety of the child first, and I am very supportive of Senate Bill 150. It protects our children," Craft told us. "I want parents to be able to have an opportunity to discuss the books that are being read, to have the right to be involved in their child's education -- but I'm not going to stand by and allow a parent to make a choice about a surgical procedure that is irreversible."

State medical providers have supported gender-affirming care for transgender youth, including using puberty blockers, and the benefits it has on their mental health.

As for gender-affirming surgeries being performed on Kentucky youth? It's not happening. A spokesperson for Norton’s Pediatric and Adolescent Gender Education Program told WHAS11 in March: “We don’t do surgicals on minors.”

Groups like the Fairness Campaign have also warned lawmakers that suicide and depression rates among transgender youth will go up as a result of this legislation.

"This is happening to children everywhere, and as governor, I'm going to make certain that we put all the necessary resources to help our children who are struggling."

But when asked if she doesn't feel gender-affirming care would help those who are struggling, Craft said she is all for providing increased mental health care resources.

"I am all about making certain that our young adults -- our children -- that we give them all the necessary resources for mental health care," she said.

The Republican primary election for Kentucky governor is a crowded field, including current state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, attorney Eric Deters, Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon, Somerset Mayor Alen Keck, and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

The primary election is set for May 16.

