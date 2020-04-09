Kanye West files to be on Kentucky ballot this November

Secretary of State Michael Adams tweeted a picture of paperwork filed by rapper Kanye West's campaign with the caption, 'Yep.'

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Rapper Kanye West has filed to be on the presidential ballot in Kentucky, Secretary of State Michael Adams confirmed.

Adams tweeted a picture of paperwork with the names of Kanye West and running mate Michelle Tidball, saying "Yep." He later tweeted his staff was reviewing the filing and the 19,000 signature petition to ensure West has qualified.



According to CNN, West had only qualified to appear on the ballot in 10 states as of Sept. 3, which would not get him the electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

West announced his presidential bid in July, behind several states' deadline to file paperwork. A judge in Virginia ordered his name be removed from ballots in the state because he failed to meet a requirement that 13 people pledge their support for the campaign.

